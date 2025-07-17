

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate held steady for the second straight month in June, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate stood at 3.8 percent in May, the same as in the previous two months.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.



There were 386,000 unemployed people in June, up from 385,000 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age group, dropped to 8.7 percent from 8.8 percent.



