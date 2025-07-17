Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace Successfully Host Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 Awards Ceremony

Wynn championed the region's talents and its exceptional hospitality with a week of unique gatherings and a glittering awards event

MACAU, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace served as the Official Host Partner for the highly anticipated Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 awards, while also presenting a diverse program of drinks-focused events in the week surrounding the ceremony on July 15. This marked a significant milestone as Macao welcomed the prestigious event for the first time, bringing together the region's most talented bartenders and chefs alongside drinks industry professionals and media from around the world to celebrate the best in modern cocktail culture.

The Asia's 50 Best Bars awards ceremony, held in the opulent Wynn Palace Grand Theater, welcomed guests with red carpet photo opportunities and a vibrant cocktail reception. As the year's list of Asia's 50 Best Bars was revealed, attendees had the chance to sample signature drinks crafted by world-renowned brands and mixologists. Wing Lei Bar, Tell Camellia and Bar US showcased their signature cocktails at this year's Bartenders' Feast, an annual tradition held the night before the main event, held at the elegant Wynn Palace Event Marquee. While as part of the lead up to the ceremony, Meet the Bartenders event offered an exclusive chance for media from around the globe to connect with regional bar stars. The week culminated in the spirited Closing Party held at Wynn Palace's Fontana with a stunning view across Performance Lake, where guests were treated to a buffet feast and sips by Wing Lei Bar together with Cosmo Pony and The Curator alongside a special dragon's beard candy booth operated by Macao's famous Yau Kei Candy, offering a taste of this traditional Macanese treat.

In the week-long celebration from July 11 to July 15, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace opened its signature drinking and dining destinations to takeovers from the world's top talents, offering patrons exclusive chances to sample exceptional food and beverage from leading names in hospitality. An exciting lineup of more than 25 guest chef and mixologist events - including bar takeovers and pop-ups - showcased the region's thriving bar scene and its innovative spirit.

A few highlights include Inventors' Laboratory, which brought together bar industry icons Julio Bermejo (creator of Tommy's Margarita) and Sam Ross (creator of the Penicillin and Paper Plane) for an unforgettable evening of innovative drinks; while North American West Coast Road Trip, a cocktail-driven journey through some of Canada and USA's best with bartending teams from Laowai, Thunderbolt, and Pacific Cocktail Haven. Wing Lei Bar Aperitivo Canto presented by Campari featured drinks from Bar Sathorn, Opium, Bar S-OTTO, Bar Leone, Moebius and Idle Hands, plus Cantonese fusion snacks by Cantonese master chef Tam Kwok Fung; and the Best of British united bartending legends from Wing Lei Bar, Schofield's Bar, Kwãnt Mayfair and Hey Palu for an evening of UK cocktail excellence at Palace Reserve Club.

Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace have once again demonstrated their dedication to excellence in hospitality and mixology, solidifying their status as premier destinations for world-class events. This is also as a testament to Wynn's ongoing efforts to elevate Macao's status as a "Creative City of Gastronomy". The team looks forward to future collaborations that will continue to highlight the finest in culinary and cocktail arts.

For more information about the restaurants and bars at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, please visit: https://www.wynnresortsmacau.com/en

