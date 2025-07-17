

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to 87.78 against the yen and 1.9650 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 87.97 and 1.9575, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi slid to nearly a 1-month low of 0.5912 from Wednesday's closing value of 1.9575.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the yen, 85.00 against the euro and 1.98 against the greenback.



