Donnerstag, 17.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
17.07.2025
Hacksaw Debuts in Pennsylvania

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw has entered the locally licensed iGaming market in Pennsylvania, following the approval of its Interactive Gaming Manufacturer License in December 2024.

This milestone enables Hacksaw to offer its portfolio of online games in one of the United States' most established iGaming jurisdictions, further strengthening the company's presence in North America.

"We are pleased to make our debut in Pennsylvania, and we look forward to delivering our innovative, player-first content to a new audience.", said Christoffer Källberg, Group CEO.

The launch is being executed in partnership with leading operator FanDuel, marking a strategic step in Hacksaw's ongoing U.S. expansion.

For more information, please contact:

Christoffer Källberg, Group CEO
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

HACKSAW DEBUTS IN PENNSYLVANIA

SOURCE: Hacksaw



