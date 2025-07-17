Tele2 AB: Tele2 reports second quarter 2025 results, including raised underlying EBITDAaL guidance

Stockholm - Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) today announces its consolidated results for the second quarter of 2025 with a full year 2025 guidance on underlying EBITDAaL raised to slightly above 10% organic growth (previously mid- to high single-digit).

Highlights

End-user service revenue of SEK 5.5 billion increased by 2% organically compared to Q2 2024 driven by the Baltics and Sweden Business. Total revenue of SEK 7.3 billion increased by 1% organically compared to Q2 2024.

Underlying EBITDAaL of SEK 2.9 billion increased by 15% organically compared to Q2 2024 driven by sharp cost control across operations and end-user service revenue growth in the Baltics.

Q2 2025 profit after financial items (EBT) of SEK 1.5 (1.2) billion.

Net profit from total operations of SEK 1.2 (1.0) billion and earnings per share of SEK 1.73 (1.39) in

Q2 2025.

Equity free cash flow of SEK 1.6 (1.2) billion in Q2 2025. Over the last twelve months, SEK 5.6 billion has been generated, equivalent to SEK 8.02 per share.

Continued cost and complexity reduction: improved cost governance, renegotiation of largest contracts, and workforce reduced by more than 500 positions by June.

Full year 2025 guidance on underlying EBITDAaL raised to slightly above 10% organic growth (previously mid- to high single-digit).

Tele2 once again named Europe's Climate Leader by the Financial Times.

Tele2 named Sweden's Most Sustainable Company for the second year in a row, and 23rd globally by TIME Magazine

Comment from Jean Marc Harion, President and Group CEO of Tele2

"I am happy to say that the organisation has responded and adapted exceptionally well to the many significant changes we have introduced since December. This strong response has given us a flying start - especially in areas like cost control, simplification, and allocation of resources to where they matter most to our customers. Together with the reduction of our workforce, the optimisation and automation of processes and the renegotiation of major contracts, this effort explains our impressive underlying EBITDAaL growth of 15% in Q2."

"The first phase of our transformation has been delivered in a record time, and I want to extend a big thank you to my colleagues for all the hard work. Our organisation's ability to transform quickly makes us confident enough to raise our full year underlying EBITDAaL guidance to slightly above 10% growth (previously mid to high single-digit)."

Teleconference and webcast

Tele2 will host a teleconference and webcast with presentation at 09:00 CEST (08:00 BST, 03:00 EDT) on Thursday 17 July 2025. The presentation will be held in English.

Registration for the webcast and a separate registration for the teleconference will be available at www.tele2.com .

For the teleconference, please note that dial-in numbers and unique PIN code (or a 'call-me' facility) will be provided when you register at www.tele2.com . To make sure you are connected in time for the teleconference, please register at least a few minutes in advance.



