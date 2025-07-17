

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation accelerated in June to the highest level in one-and-a-half years, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 4.3 percent increase in May. The expected rate was 4.5 percent.



Further, this was the highest inflation rate since December 2023, when prices had risen 6.6 percent.



Inflation based on transportation rose to 2.6 percent from 0.1 percent. The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 4.2 percent from 3.9 percent. Meanwhile, the price growth in utilities eased to 3.0 percent from 3.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP edged up 0.3 percent in June after rising 0.5 percent in the previous month.



