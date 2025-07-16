Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2025 22:12 Uhr
Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Halts Bowen Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted on July 15, 2025 in Bowen Acquisition Corp. at 17:45:19 Eastern Time for additional information requested from the company. The last sale price of the company's securities was:

  • Ordinary shares (Nasdaq: BOWN) $9.19
  • Rights (Nasdaq: BOWNR) $0.2252
  • Units (Nasdaq: BOWNU) $13.02

Trading will remain halted until Bowen Acquisition Corp. has fully satisfied Nasdaq's request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company's symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Sophia Weiss
sophia.weiss@nasdaq.com

NDAQO


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
