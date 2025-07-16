Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: 872510 | ISIN: US8740361063 | Ticker-Symbol: TWF
Berlin
17.07.25 | 11:02
38,895 Euro
+0,06 % +0,025
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAIWAN FUND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAIWAN FUND INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.07.2025 23:27 Uhr
13 Leser
The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces 3rd Quarter Earnings

BOSTON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: TWN) announced today details regarding its investment performance for the three month period ended May 31, 2025.

The Fund reported a net asset value per share of $46.82 as of the close of business on May 31, 2025. This represents an increase of $1.10 per share from the net asset value per share of $45.72 reported on Feb 28, 2025. The Fund's share price, as traded on the New York Stock Exchange on May 31, 2025, was $37.77, representing a discount to net asset value of 19.33%. This represents an increase of $0.53 per share from the share price of $37.24 on February 28, 2025, which represented a discount to net asset value of 18.55%. The Fund had a total return of 2.41% for the three months ended May 31, 2025 based on the change in its net asset value. For the same period the TAIEX Total Return Index returned 1.66% (in US$ terms).

For the nine month period ended May 31, 2025, the Fund's net asset value per share decreased $6.96 per share from the net asset value per share of $53.78 reported on August 31, 2024. The reduction in net asset value reflects the $7.40 per share distribution to shareholders in December of 2024 as well as the Fund's operating results as well as the accretive effects of the Share Repurchase Program. For the nine month period ended May 31, 2025, the share price, as traded on the NYSE, decreased $6.96 per share from the share price of $44.73 reported on August 31, 2024. The Fund had a total return of 3.57% for the nine month period ended May 31, 2025 based on the change in its net asset value and the Fund's annual distribution. For the same period the TAIEX Total Return Index returned 3.04% (in US$ terms).

For the three month period ended May 31, 2025, the Fund had net realized gains of $1,149,165 on investments and foreign currency transactions and an increase in net unrealized appreciation of $3,628,968 on investments and foreign currency transactions. The Fund's net investment income (consisting of dividend and interest income less operating expenses) for the same period was $290,622.


Quarter
Ended

Nine Months
Ended


Quarter
Ended

Nine Months
Ended


May 31,

May 31,


May 31,

May 31,


2025

2025


2024

2024







Total Net Assets

$290,127,535

$290,127,535


$345,529,574

$345,529,574







Gross Investment Income

$899,273

$2,211,150


$1,194,955

$2,864,649

Per Share

$0.14

$0.34


$0.16

$0.40







Net Investment Income (Loss)

$290,622

$300,554


$946,970

$655,782

Per Share

$0.04

$0.05


$0.13

$0.09







Net Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments






and Foreign Currency Transactions

$1,149,165

$16,570,083


$18,996,701

$34,938,340







Change in Net Unrealized






Appreciation (Depreciation) on
Investments

$3,628,968

$(19,036,171)


$(13,057,608)

$35,385,682

and Foreign Currency Translations












Total Realized and Unrealized






Gain (Loss) on Investments

$4,778,133

$(2,466,088)


$5,939,093

$70,324,022

Per Share

$0.74

$(0.38)


$0.82

$9.70







Net Increase (Decrease) in Net






Assets Resulting from Operations

$5,068,756

$(2,165,534)


$6,886,063

$70,979,804

Per Share

$0.78

$(0.33)


$0.95

$9.79

*****

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

(End)

CONTACT:
Brian F. Link, Secretary
1-800-426-5523
www.thetaiwanfund.com

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
