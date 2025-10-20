The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces a New Conditional Tender Offer Policy

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TWN) (the "Fund") announces today that its Board has adopted a new conditional tender offer policy (the "Policy"). The current conditional offer policy expires on December 31, 2025.

Under the Policy, the Fund would conduct a tender offer to purchase up to 25% of its outstanding shares at 98% of net asset value ("NAV") if the Fund's NAV performance for the five year period ending December 31, 2030 exceeded the performance of the Fund's benchmark (the TAIEX Total Return Index) over that period.

The Board believes that adopting the Policy, following the expiration of the current conditional offer policy, is in the best interests of stockholders. Stockholders will benefit either from the Fund outperforming the benchmark or from a tender offer that will provide stockholders with a source of liquidity.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

