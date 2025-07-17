dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first deployment of its HydraGEN Technology on cranes at the Port of Rochefort-Tonnay-Charentes in France (the "Port").

On July 1, 2025, the first crane in the Port was equipped with dynaCERT's HydraGEN Technology. This is the first time this technology has been installed on a port crane in France, making the Port a pioneer in this endeavour. The Port authority has announced the deployment of this system on the four other cranes at the Port before the end of the year.

The Port seeks to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions caused by port tools, machinery and equipment. HydraGEN Technology represents an investment of €58,000 by the Port.

The leaders of the Syndicat Mixte Charente-Atlantique and IPMD, the French distributor of dynaCERT, officially inaugurated the installation of the first HydraGEN Technology device on the port's infrastructure cranes.

To validate the use of dynaCERT's HydraGEN Technology, the Port has been conducting tests since December 2024. The Port and IPMD conducted tests on a port crane equipped with a Scania engine. Port tests consisted of measuring emissions when using the crane with dynaCERT's HydraGEN Technology and without and comparing results. The Port was satisfied with the results concluding that they attest to the ability of HydraGEN to improve its GHG footprint.

Gérard Pons, President of the Rochefort-Tonnay-Charente Commercial Port Joint Association, stated, "With this choice, we are reducing our environmental footprint and saving fuel. The Port, thus becoming more competitive, is looking to the future and is consistent with the desire to maintain a cutting-edge Port, attractive to businesses and investors. This system is not just a technical improvement; it reflects our vision for a Rochefort focused on the future."

Rémi Justinien, Vice-President of the Region responsible for the maritime economy, tourism, and the territorial economy, was present at the launch to reaffirm the support of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region for the innovative and committed approach of the Rochefort-Tonnay-Charente Port. The Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region has supported the preliminary measures and is committed to finance the investment required to equip the port's five cranes.

Jim Payne, Chairman and CEO of dynaCERT, stated, "The entire team at dynaCERT, along with dynaCERT GmbH team in Europe is very pleased to see the progress of IPMD, our French distributor in Europe, along with the acceptance of our HydraGEN Technology which is designed to reduce carbon emissions on diesel engines. We congratulate the Port of Rochefort-Tonnay-Charentes for its commitment and its progress in reducing global GHG emissions."

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

