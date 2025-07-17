

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani have signed a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Civil Nuclear Cooperation (NCMOU) with the aim of advancing peaceful nuclear cooperation between the two countries.



The United States and Bahrain have an enduring relationship and long-standing cooperation in the fields of security, energy, and commerce, as exemplified in the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA). This NCMOU represents an important step towards establishing a robust civil nuclear partnership between the United States and Bahrain with the aim of enhancing energy security, promoting mutual prosperity through expanded economic cooperation, and promoting the highest standards of nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation, the US State Department said.



NCMOUs are important diplomatic tools developed during President Trump's first term in office that lay the foundation for expanding strategic ties between the United States and its partners and promote U.S. industry and workforce.



