

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yemeni forces have interdicted massive Iranian weapons shipment bound for the Houthis.



The Yemeni National Resistance Forces, or NRF, seized more than 750 tons of munitions and hardware, including hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship, and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and seekers, components as well as hundreds of drone engines, air defense equipment, radar systems, and communications equipment.



According to the NRF, there were manuals in Farsi and many of the systems were manufactured by a company affiliated with the Iranian Ministry of Defense that is sanctioned by the United States. The illegal shipment was intended for use by the Iranian-backed Houthis, the U.S. Central Command said.



Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM, praised the actions of the NRF saying, 'We commend the legitimate government forces of Yemen who continue to interdict the flow of Iranian munitions bound for the Houthis. The interdiction of this massive Iranian shipment shows that Iran remains the most destabilizing actor in the region. Limiting the free flow of Iranian support to the Houthis is critical to regional security, stability, and freedom of navigation.'



