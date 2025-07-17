

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area inflation rose slightly to the European Central Bank's 2 percent target in June, as initially estimated, final data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



Annual inflation moved up to 2.0 percent in June from 1.9 percent in May. The rate came in line with the estimate published on July 1.



Core inflation that excludes prices of energy and food held steady at 2.3 percent, as estimated.



At 0.3 percent, the monthly growth in the harmonized index of consumer prices matched the flash estimate.



Data showed that the annual fall in energy prices slowed to 2.6 percent from 3.6 percent. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices grew at a slower pace of 3.1 percent after a 3.2 percent rise. Similarly, non-energy industrial goods prices gained 0.5 percent, following a 0.6 percent increase.



Meanwhile, services inflation rose slightly to 3.3 percent from 3.2 percent.



