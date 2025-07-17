Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a pioneer in adopting Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset and a leading provider of cellular IoT semiconductor solutions, will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on Thursday, July 31, 2025, during pre-market hours. Following the announcement, Sequans' management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET / 14:00 CET

Dial in: link

Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique registrant ID.

Those who wish to join the live webcast can access it here.

The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those listening via the web dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website after 9:00 a.m. ET.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a publicly listed company that, in June 2025, adopted Bitcoin as a primary treasury reserve asset. Using proceeds from equity and debt financing, along with cash flows from operations, we are strategically accumulating Bitcoin as part of our long-term financial strategy.

Sequans is a leading semiconductor company specializing in wireless cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Our engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including integrated circuits (IC) of baseband processors and radio frequency (RF) transceivers, modules, software, and protocol stacks. Our LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms are purpose-built for IoT, delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. We also provide advanced design services and technology licensing.

We believe our combination of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and deep focus on semiconductor innovation positions Sequans for long-term value creation.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

Visit Sequans at sequans.com

