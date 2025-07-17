Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 7, 2025

Company to participate in investor conferences in July and August

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced that management will report its second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on August 7, 2025. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update on August 7, 2025 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The event will be webcast live with dial-in details and webcast replays available on Zymeworks' website at https://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

Management will also participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on July 29.

Stifel Biotech Summer Summit: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings August 11-13 and a fireside chat on August 13 at 9:00 am ET in Newport, Rhode Island.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeOne Medicines Ltd.and follow @ZymeworksIncon X.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Shrinal Inamdar

Senior Director, Investor Relations

??

Media Inquiries:

Diana Papove

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

