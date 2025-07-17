Beam Global and Platinum Group Leadership Attend Formal Signing Ceremony in Abu Dhabi to Create Beam Middle East LLC

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2025,), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced that management from Beam Global, Beam Europe and the Platinum Group LLC, performed the official signing ceremony creating Beam Middle East in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As previously reported, Beam Global and the Platinum Group will form a new entity, Beam Middle East LLC, which will sell and manufacture Beam Global's patented sustainable infrastructure solutions for transportation electrification, energy storage, energy security, and smart city development across the Middle East and African regions. Beam Middle East will be headquartered in Omniah Tower in Masdar City, a pioneering sustainable urban community and world-class business and technology hub, where Platinum Group has recently signed a strategic agreement. Masdar City is located in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, strategically positioned at the center of the country's drive toward a net-zero future by 2050.

The official signing ceremony took place today, July 17, in Abu Dhabi. Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global, signed the agreement on behalf of Beam Global, and Dr. Hanai Atatreh, Group Director, signed on behalf of Platinum Group, in the presence of Dr. Ali Nasser Sultan Al Yahbouni Al Daheri, CEO of Platinum Group. Also in attendance were members of Beam Global's management and board of directors, Platinum Group's board of directors, members of the press, and regional dignitaries.

"This special occasion marks the formal commencement of our joint venture with the Platinum Group in this very promising region," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "The high quality of the surroundings and attendees bodes well for our future here. We have the right products at the right time in the right place and our new company, formed with the Platinum Group, could not be better positioned. This is a proud day for Beam Global, and I am delighted that we are partnered with such esteemed personages as those in the Platinum Group."

"The Platinum Group seeks out the highest quality, most timely and relevant companies in each of the industries we target. Beam Global's unique and patented products are ideally suited to provide value to governments and businesses, as the Gulf region and beyond transitions to clean and sustainable technologies," Dr. Ali Nasser Sultan Al Yahbouni Al Daheri, CEO of Platinum Group. "We are looking forward to ensuring that our new joint venture with Beam Global, forming Beam Middle East, is a highly successful enterprise with wins in the Middle East and increasingly in Africa. With abundant sunshine and fast-growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), renewables, and energy storage, the region is perfect for Beam Global's solutions. Energy security and smart cities solutions like those offered by Beam Middle East are at the forefront of government planning. Our timing is right, and our partnership is formed on mutual benefit from growth and success. We are delighted to have Beam Global as part of our growing family of businesses."

Photographs and other content related to the signing ceremony will be released by the company shortly.

About Platinum Group LLC

Platinum Group UAE is a diversified, multi-billion-dollar conglomerate operating in energy, real estate, finance and investing, healthcare, information technology, sports and entertainment, food services and legal services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Chaired by His Royal Highness Sheikh Mohammed Sultan Bin Khalifa Al-Nahyan, son of the former ruler of Abu Dhabi, the Group is recognized for its well-established and trusted relationships across government and industry. Platinum Group UAE is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with offices in Dubai and Sharjah. For more information visit, PlatinumGroupUAE.com.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagramand X .

