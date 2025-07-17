

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has officially signed the HALT Fentanyl Act into law, permanently classifying fentanyl-related substances as a Schedule I drug under the



Controlled Substances Act.



'With the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act in just a few moments, we are delivering another defeat for the savage drug smugglers, and criminals, and the cartels,'



Trump said at a ceremony held at the Whilte House Wednesday.



President Trump was joined by families who have lost loved ones to the scourge of fentanyl, the White House said.



Anne Fundner, who lost her son due to drug overdoses, said, 'In the last four years, fentanyl became the number one killer to Americans ages 15 to 48 . President



Trump, for four years we felt ignored, but you've changed that . It is a lifeline for families across America in keeping our families safe . Thank you for keeping



America safe for our children. This is what we voted for.'



