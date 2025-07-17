Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, announced today that it has named Lance Bonner as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. Bonner will join the Company effective August 11, 2025 and report to John Stauch, Pentair President and CEO.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome Lance back to Pentair as a member of our executive leadership team," said Stauch. "During his previous time at Pentair, Lance established himself as a trusted and customer-focused business partner, and his legal guidance and expertise will be essential as we advance our vision to be the world's most valued sustainable water solutions company."

Bonner returns to Pentair having previously served as Associate General Counsel, M&A and Securities at the company. Most recently, he served as Associate General Counsel, Corporate and Assistant Secretary at Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a publicly-traded medical device company. Bonner began his career in private practice at Lindquist Vennum (now Ballard Spahr) and Faegre Drinker Biddle Reath. He is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and received his J.D. from the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is a core large cap value S&P 500 equity stock focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2024 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

