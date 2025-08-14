Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, is pleased to announce the 2025 recipients of the Pentair Foundation's Water Grants Program. The Pentair Foundation has awarded $1.25 million in grant funding to eight water-focused programs in support of its mission to support and advance inclusive and sustainable communities.

"We are extremely proud of Pentair and the Pentair Foundation's legacy of charitable giving, in support of our mission to advance inclusive and sustainable communities by investing in the availability, quality, and enjoyment of water," said Oriana Raabe, Vice President of Sustainability and President, Pentair Foundation. "Water touches every moment of our lives. We are excited to continue to advance our efforts to make a positive impact on people and the planet through our Water Grants Program."

In 2025, the Pentair Foundation was honored to renew its support for 2024 grant recipients under its Water Grants Program. The following organizations received grants this year, with a focus on reducing water stress and building ecological resilience, improving water quality and reducing single use plastic water bottles, and increasing water safety and improving water-related wellbeing.

Move: Programs that aim to reduce water stress and build ecological resilience.

American Forests

Great River Greening

River Partners

Improve: Programs that seek to improve water quality and reduce single use plastic water bottles.

DigDeep

Isla Urbana

Safe Water Network

Enjoy: Programs that strive to increase water safety and improve water-related wellbeing.

USA Swimming Foundation

V3 Sports

Learn more about the Pentair Foundation and its focus areas on the Company's website.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is a core large cap value S&P 500 equity stock focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2024 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250814398396/en/

Contacts:

Rebecca Osborn

Vice President, Communications

Direct: 763-656-5589

Email: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com