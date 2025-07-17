

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.211 billion, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $1.125 billion, or $2.27 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.346 billion or $2.72 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $6.974 billion from $6.221 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.211 Bln. vs. $1.125 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.45 vs. $2.27 last year. -Revenue: $6.974 Bln vs. $6.221 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News