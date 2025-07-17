

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) reported that its second quarter shareholders' net income declined to $1.74 billion from $2.30 billion, last year. Shareholders' earnings per share was $7.72 compared to $9.85. Adjusted shareholders' earnings per share was $8.84 compared to $10.30. Total revenues were $49.78 billion, up 13.4%. Total operating revenue was $49.42 billion, up 14.3% from prior year.



Elevance Health now expects 2025 GAAP net income per share to be approximately $24.10 and adjusted net income per share to be approximately $30.00.



On July 16, 2025, the Audit Committee of the Board declared a third quarter dividend to shareholders of $1.71 per share. The third quarter dividend is payable on September 25, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2025.



