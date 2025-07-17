The Company has been appointed as a Southern Renewals Enterprise Ecosystem delivery partner by VolkerRail.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced that it has been appointed as an ecosystem delivery partner for VolkerRail as part of the Southern Renewals Enterprise (SRE) for Network Rail's Southern Region, which hosts approximately 700 million passenger journeys annually across parts of Greater London and the South of England.

AECOM will undertake multidisciplinary design services, including conducting topographical surveys, track, and electrical track engineering (ETE) design, along with project and engineering management services for VolkerRail, the track delivery partner for the SRE.

"As the industry's top rail and mass transit design firm, our integrated expertise across railway design, maintenance and delivery positions us to realise these major improvements for millions of travellers," said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM's global Transportation business. "Our experts have a long track record of success supporting commuter and intercity rail projects across the UK, and we look forward to continuing our role as key enabler of the nation's rail modernisation efforts well into the future."

The SRE is a model introduced across the Southern Region by Network Rail in April 2024, to deliver its £9 billion renewals portfolio between 2024 and 2034. The model is based on the Institution of Civil Engineers' Project 13 principles a delivery approach for infrastructure projects focused on increased collaboration, long-term planning and delivering better outcomes for customers.

"We are excited to take part in this key programme, continuing our strong relationship with VolkerRail and building on our experience delivering major UK rail renewal programmes in recent years," said Richard Whitehead, chief executive of AECOM's Europe India Region. "As one of the UK's leading multidisciplinary design teams, we take pride in delivering efficient and reliable track renewal outcomes that help prevent delays and disruption for both freight and passengers, ensuring track safety and performance."

Network Rail's Southern Region runs from Devon in the west to Kent in the east, covering approximately 3,300 miles of track, 544 stations, 4,986 bridges, 895 level crossings and 7,990 signals. The region has three routes Wessex, Sussex and Kent and serves channel routes to Europe, major ports, Gatwick and Southampton airports, and the south coast resorts.

