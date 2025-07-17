BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 16 July 2025 were:

648.16p Capital only

659.72p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 16,000 Ordinary shares on 16th July 2025, the Company has 76,670,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,539,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.