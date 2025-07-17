

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $591 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $561 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $2.250 billion from $2.088 billion last year.



Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $591 Mln. vs. $561 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $2.250 Bln vs. $2.088 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News