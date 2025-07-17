Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies Joins Plastics Industry Association and Polystyrene Recycling Alliance to Support Industry Collaboration on Recycling Innovation

LONDON, Ontario, July 17, 2025(PSRA), a collaborative initiative of PLASTICS focused on advancing polystyrene recycling solutions.

The PSRA brings together stakeholders from across the polystyrene value chain including resin producers, converters, recyclers, and technology developers to support technical collaboration, data sharing, and infrastructure development. The alliance promotes both mechanical and advanced recycling approaches aimed at improving recovery rates and creating viable end markets for polystyrene materials.

Membership in PLASTICS connects Aduro to a broad network of resin producers, recyclers, converters, and brand owners committed to driving sustainability and circularity in the plastics industry. Through PLASTICS, Aduro will participate in working groups and policy discussions that shape the regulatory frameworks, standards, and infrastructure needed to expand the role of chemical recycling and advanced conversion technologies.

Hydrochemolytic Technology (HCT), developed by Aduro, works with water along with a catalyst at moderate temperatures to cleave carbon-carbon and carbon-heteroatom bonds in polymers resulting in lower-molecular-weight compounds. Unlike other technologies that rely on high thermal input to effect uncontrolled rupture of polymer molecules, HCT operates under gentler conditions enabling controlled reaction pathways. The catalyzed, selective chemistry of HCT results in higher yields of hydrocarbon products with high functional group purity with minimal loss of polymer feedstock to undesired by-products such as char or heavy tar and gases. Experiments conducted on bench and large lab scale flow-through units have demonstrated the applicability of HCT to convert post-consumer polystyrene into defined hydrocarbon intermediates such as toluene, ethylbenzene, and cumene. These outputs are compatible with downstream chemical infrastructure and require no further upgrading. While further development and validation are ongoing, these results underscore the potential of HCT to produce valuable chemical products and intermediates from difficult-to-recycle feedstocks and reflect Aduro's technical strength in valorization of waste streams.

By joining the Polystyrene Recycling Alliance, Aduro is contributing to a collaborative industry effort focused on addressing the systemic and material-specific challenges of polystyrene recovery, such as limited collection infrastructure, low recycling rates, and public misperceptions. These challenges are central to PSRA's mission to expand access to and adoption of both mechanical and advanced recycling solutions. Aduro's early-stage work converting polystyrene into targeted hydrocarbon intermediates using its Hydrochemolytic Technology aligns with the Alliance's objectives to support innovation, data sharing, and viable end-market development. Participation in PSRA complements Aduro's broader R&D across diverse plastic and renewable feedstocks and reflects the Company's commitment to advancing science-based approaches to circularity.

"Polystyrene recovery rates remain low, and we're joining the Polystyrene Recycling Alliance to explore how Aduro's chemical approach can help address that challenge," said Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer of Aduro Clean Technologies. "Our membership in PLASTICS extends that engagement across the broader plastics value chain, allowing us to contribute to policy, standards, and technical collaboration as the industry moves toward more circular solutions."

"We're pleased to welcome Aduro as a new member of both the Plastics Industry Association and the Polystyrene Recycling Alliance," said Patrick Krieger, Vice President of Sustainability at PLASTICS. "Their participation reflects a shared commitment to advancing recycling solutions and building a more collaborative, innovative, and sustainable plastics industry."

Aduro is currently constructing its Next Generation Process (NGP) Pilot Plant in London, Ontario. Designed to operate under continuous flow conditions, the NGP Pilot Plant will support the evaluation of Hydrochemolytic Technology (HCT) using real-world feedstocks. Its modular and scalable design enables flexibility for project-specific applications across a range of customer needs. Aduro's participation in the PSRA complements this development by facilitating technical exchange, sample coordination, and closer alignment with evolving industry requirements.

Polystyrene is a widely used plastic with applications in packaging, food service, construction, and electronics. Global production exceeds 40 million tonnes per year, with North America accounting for approximately 3.4 million tonnes. Despite this scale, most post-consumer polystyrene ends up in landfills. According to the Environmental Protection Agency in the United States, less than 6% of polystyrene packaging is recycled. Foam formats like expanded polystyrene (EPS) present particular challenges, with over 3.6 million tonnes of EPS waste generated annually and limited municipal collection.

In Canada, plastic waste totaled approximately 4.4 million tonnes in 2018, with only 8% recycled. Polystyrene recovery rates are especially low-estimated at around 10%-and only 35% of municipalities include EPS in their residential recycling programs, limiting access to recycling services for this material.

About the Polystyrene Recycling Alliance (PSRA)

The Polystyrene Recycling Alliance is a collaborative initiative under the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), dedicated to increasing access to and adoption of polystyrene recycling across North America. The Alliance brings together resin producers, converters, recyclers, and technology developers to support infrastructure investment, stakeholder education, and the advancement of both mechanical and chemical recycling solutions.

About the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)

The Plastics Industry Association is the leading organization representing the entire plastics supply chain, including processors, equipment manufacturers, mold makers, material suppliers, recyclers, and brand owners. Established in 1937, PLASTICS works to connect stakeholders, promote sustainable practices, advocate for responsible policy, and advance innovation across the industry. The Association manages several signature programs, including NPE: The Plastics Show, Operation Clean Sweep, and the Future Leaders in Plastics (FLiP) initiative.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Business Development and Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President

aduro@kcsa.com

Plastics Industry Association

Camille Gallo, Director of Communications

cgallo@plasticsindustry.org

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1e59b5e-fe49-4e0f-aa22-751802d3d909