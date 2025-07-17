

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.733 billion, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $1.518 billion, or $0.97 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $7.004 billion from $6.867 billion last year.



US Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.733 Bln. vs. $1.518 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $7.004 Bln vs. $6.867 Bln last year.



