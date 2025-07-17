

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday announced the start of a new pilot program to accelerate the development of advanced nuclear reactors and strengthen domestic supply chains for nuclear fuel.



The Department issued a Request for Application and is seeking qualified U.S. companies to build and operate nuclear fuel production lines using the DOE authorization process. This initiative will help end the United States' reliance on foreign sources of enriched uranium and critical materials, while opening the door for private sector investment in America's nuclear renaissance, DOE said.



In May, President Donald Trump had signed executive orders to reform nuclear reactor testing at the Energy Department and deploy nuclear reactor technologies for national security, and establish a domestic nuclear fuel supply chain for testing new reactors.



'America has the resources and the expertise to lead the world in nuclear energy development, but we need secure domestic supply chains to fuel this rapidly growing energy source and achieve a true nuclear energy renaissance,' said Energy Secretary Chris Wright.



DOE launched a new reactor pilot program in June 2025 to expedite the testing of advanced reactor designs that will be authorized by the Department at sites located outside the National Laboratories.



DOE is currently reviewing potential applicants and anticipates selecting at least three advanced reactor designs later this summer that have the potential to achieve criticality by July 4, 2026.



The United States currently lacks the sufficient domestic nuclear fuel resources to meet projected demand. DOE is relying on the same authority used to expedite testing to jumpstart fuel line development and rebuild America's nuclear fuel production base.



