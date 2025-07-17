

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices continued their declining trend in June, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



The producer price index fell 3.0 percent year-on-year in June, the same as in the previous month. Prices have been falling since January.



Prices for energy alone fell 5.5 percent from last year, and those for intermediate goods dropped by 3.4 percent. Similarly, prices for consumer goods slid 3.1 percent. Meanwhile, the only increase was seen in the capital goods division, which grew 1.2 percent.



Excluding the energy group, producer prices decreased by 2.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose at a stable pace of 0.9 percent.



