Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFD) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recommencement of exploration activities at its flagship Mexi-Can Potash-Lithium Project in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The Company's renewed focus on this highly prospective dual-commodity potash and lithium asset follows a series of recent strategic corporate moves: the sale of the Ranger-Page Project and a share consolidation designed to better position the Company for capital market access and growth. These initiatives have improved financial flexibility and streamlined the capital structure. This renewed positioning follows the Company's successful resolution of all outstanding legal and mining title matters in Mexico related to the project, as disclosed in its January 15, 2024, news release (see Reference Materials at the end of this release). A detailed summary of the Company's phased exploration strategy can be found in the 'Priority Work Plan' section further below.

The Company is also methodically advancing corporate development initiatives, including identifying critical, strategic, and precious metals assets located in stable, geopolitically secure jurisdictions to complement its existing portfolio. Silver Valley is actively building out its internal team behind the scenes in preparation for the substantial exploration and development work ahead, while also forming relationships with experienced financial and mining sector partners to help deliver its near-term objectives efficiently and effectively. The timing of numerous strategic asset acquisitions is expected to be near term, with advanced discussions already underway.

"Our team is evaluating multiple acquisition targets that we believe can drive significant value," added Brandon Rook, President and CEO of Silver Valley Metals. "These initiatives, coupled with our strong position at the Mexi-Can Potash-Lithium Project, mark the beginning of a new chapter for Silver Valley."

Priority Work Plan for the Mexi-Can Potash-Lithium Project

Silver Valley Metals is re-engaging exploration and development at the Mexi-Can Potash-Lithium Project through a phased, step-by-step work plan, with each stage building upon the results of the previous one.

Metallurgical Studies on Potash Extraction: The Company's top priority is to conduct advanced metallurgical studies focusing on the extraction of sulphate of potash (SOP) from surface sediments across all salars within the project area. SOP is a premium fertilizer essential for sustainable agriculture and global food security. As part of this initiative, Silver Valley is engaging with Hot Springs Mining, a private technology company based in Mexico that owns globally patented technology specifically designed for the extraction of sulphate of potash from sediment-hosted deposits. Subject to achieving certain development milestones, Silver Valley will have the opportunity to earn into the global rights to this patented technology.

The underlying patent applications fall under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), a cost-effective mechanism that enables inventors to seek patent protection across 158 contracting countries with a single international application. The PCT streamlines application processing and provides public access to technical disclosures within each submission. Learn more: https://www.wipo.int/en/web/pct-system/texts/articles/atoc.

Hot Springs Mining holds multiple international patent applications for its proprietary process, including additional filings in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, the United States, Chile, and Australia, under PCT/IB2022/059473. This patent portfolio covers a novel method for recovering potassium from sediment-hosted mineral systems. Silver Valley's Mexi-Can Potash-Lithium Project is the first deposit to which this technology will be applied in a real-world field setting. The collaboration is structured such that Silver Valley may earn into the global rights of this patented technology upon the achievement of certain project milestones.

Note: Agreement details between Silver Valley and Hot Springs Mining will be announced at a later date.

Evaluation of Basin Depths via Drilling: Silver Valley will undertake an auger drilling program to assess the depth and extent of sedimentary basins across the project's salars. The goal is to verify historical data and test sediment thicknesses, with a focus on the Santa Clara and Caliguey salars where less data exists versus La Salada salar. In addition to verifying historical data, the new drill data will be used to develop a potentially larger sediment-hosted resource and better understand the full extent of mineralization at the Mexi-Can Potash-Lithium Project.



Hydrogeological Studies for Near-Surface Brines: The Company will initiate hydrogeological testing to gain a clearer understanding of the geochemical and physical properties of near-surface brines across all salars. These studies will evaluate mineral content, chemical composition, brine dynamics, flow characteristics, and interactions with surrounding soils and host rocks. The hydrogeological program will be closely coordinated with geophysical surveys to better characterize aquifer structures and recharge behavior.



Geophysical Surveys to Support Deeper Drilling: A geophysical program is planned to map subsurface structures and identify high-potential zones for deeper brine targets. These surveys will support future drilling campaigns.

View the Corporate Presentation - Mexi-Can Potash-Lithium Project

Key Highlights of the Mexi-Can Potash-Lithium Project

Sizeable Resource Potential: The Project hosts an inferred near-surface resource of approximately 12.3 million tonnes of Sulphate of Potash (SOP). There is a continuous high-grade lithium portion at La Salada salar containing 7Mt at 1,490 ppm Li and remains wide open at depth beyond the first 5 metres tested to date, and 243,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) project-wide, based on trenching and auger drilling-indicating strong expansion potential. (See: NI 43-101 Technical Report of the Salar Sediments)

Favourable Brine Chemistry: Near surface brine samples at La Salada salar were collected within 32 shallow auger holes ranging from 4.5 metres to 26 metres deep returning high potassium and sulphate values; potassium peaked at 27,300mg/l with an average of 12,718mg/l and sulphate (SO4) peaked at 40,000mg/l with an average of 16,594mg/l average from all holes. At the Caliguey salar, historically, brine from 20m wells pumped to the surface and concentrated by evaporation yielded lithium results of 1.2 - 2.1% (12,000 - 21,000 mg/l).

Extensive Salar Coverage: The project encompasses three primary salars-La Salada, Santa Clara, and Caliguey-offering focused regional scalability and high-priority exploration targets.

Dual-Commodity Strategy: The combination of potash and lithium positions the project to benefit from long-term trends in agriculture and energy storage. This dual focus also offers commodity diversification, helping to stabilize the project and insulate it from global market fluctuations.

Historical Work Completed:

Geological Mapping and Sampling: Confirmed widespread potassium mineralization.

Shallow Trenching and Auger Drilling: Returned elevated potassium and lithium concentrations; supported initial NI 43-101 resource.

Brine Chemistry and Basin Studies: Indicated favorable brine chemistry and promising near surface and deeper potential.

Environmental Baseline Work: Completed initial permitting and hydrological studies.

Comprehensive Exploration Techniques: Historical exploration included seismic geophysical surveying, geological mapping, pit sampling, hand and drill-auger sampling, reverse-circulation drilling, and diamond core drilling and several mineralogical and leaching test programs were also completed.

These programs laid the foundation for the NI 43-101 resource estimate and now provide a launch point for expanded work aimed at deeper resource delineation and economic evaluation.

Website

http://www.silvervalleymetals.com

Qualified Person:

Timothy Mosey, BSc, MSc, SME, is the qualified person for the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Mr. Martin Pittuck, CEng, MIMMM, FGS, is responsible for the Mineral Resource statement and is an "independent qualified person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101.

Reference Materials

January 15, 2024 News Release - Positive Resolution of Issues Relating to Mexi-Can Project

About Silver Valley Metals

Silver Valley Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company comprised of a group of experienced exploration, mining, and financing specialists focused on the pursuit of mineral discovery and development. The Company is advancing strategic and precious mineral properties, including Lithium-Potash in Mexico and an ownership stake in the Ranger-Page silver-zinc-lead project in Idaho through equity in Silver Dollar Resources and residual royalties.

About the Mexi-Can Potash-Lithium Project

Silver Valley Metals owns a 100% interest in a lithium and potassium-bearing salar complex totaling 4,056 hectares across three concessions in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The NI 43-101 inferred resource includes 12.3 Mt of SOP and 243,000 tonnes of LCE defined from surface to 5 meters depth. All salars remain open for expansion.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Silver Valley Metals,

"Brandon Rook"

Brandon Rook, President & CEO, Director

