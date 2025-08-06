Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% ownership of two highly prospective gold-focused exploration projects in Finland: the Leilipalo Project and the Pasto Project. These projects are located within two of Finland's geologically prolific and underexplored greenstone belts, representing a significant step in the Company's strategic growth into precious metals.

"This acquisition represents an important step forward for Silver Valley as we diversify into gold exploration," said Brandon Rook, President & CEO of Silver Valley Metals. "Leilipalo and Pasto give us exposure to highly prospective greenstone belts in Finland, supported by quality historical work, infrastructure, and a mining-friendly jurisdiction. These projects fit well within our strategy of advancing assets with clear exploration upside and a path to value creation."

The acquisition is being completed through a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") signed with 1531472 B.C. Ltd., an arm's length private party ("PrivCo"). The Agreement was dated and signed on August 5, 2025. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Silver Valley Metals Corp. (the "Company") will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of PrivCo, which holds the Leilipalo and Pasto Projects (the "Projects") in Finland. The Agreement includes customary representations and warranties, conditions precedent, and closing deliverables. A 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty will be retained by the underlying vendor of the Projects who sold them to Privco (the "Underlying Vendor"). The vendors of the shares of Privco are arm's length parties. There will be no change of control and there are no finder's fees payable in connection with the transaction. The transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and customary closing conditions. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

In consideration, Silver Valley will issue 18,000,000 common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Privco at a deemed price of C$0.09 per share, for total consideration of C$1,620,000.00. The consideration shares may be subject to escrow provisions as determined by the TSX Venture Exchange upon final review. There are no resale restrictions beyond applicable statutory hold periods.

No disclosure is required under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 as the transaction does not involve a related party. Furthermore, there are no relationships between the Company and its directors, officers, or insiders and the vendor or the vendor's directors, officers, or insiders.

The assets being acquired include two mineral exploration licenses (Leilipalo and Pasto) totaling 8,611 hectares and 1737 hectares respectively and 63 historical drillholes (4,124 m) across both properties, in addition to an extensive technical dataset including regional geophysical surveys, gold-in-till sampling, geological mapping, and interpreted structural models. The projects are at the advanced exploration stage and do not currently have mineral resources.

The consideration and number of securities to be issued were determined based on a combination of:

Comparable transactions involving advanced staged exploration gold assets in Finland.

The strength of historical exploration results and structural setting of the Projects.

The jurisdictional quality and peer land positioning in the belts.

Market valuations of nearby exploration companies (e.g., Valkea Resources, Finex Resources);

Although Privco had previously acquired the Projects from the Underlying Vendor, the consideration paid by Privco is not materially different from the consideration being offered by the Company in the present transaction. The Underlying Vendor has retained a royalty interest in the Projects as part of Privco's original acquisition, which represents the core economic interest for that party.

Project Overview - Leilipalo and Pasto Projects

Both the Leilipalo and Pasto Projects are situated in regions recognized for their gold endowment but remain underexplored with respect to modern discovery methods. The Projects are infrastructure-accessible and supported by strong historical datasets. With this acquisition, Silver Valley enters one of the world's most mining-friendly jurisdictions, recently ranked #1 in the world by the Fraser Institute for investment attractiveness and #2 in the world for policy perception.

Leilipalo Project Highlights

The Leilipalo Project, covering 8,611 hectares, is among the most expansive junior land positions in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt ("CLGB"). Strategically positioned just 10 km southwest of Agnico Eagle's Kittilä Mine-Europe's largest primary gold mine-with measured and indicated resources totaling 5.4 million ounces (32.6 Mt @ 5.2 g/t Au) and cumulative gold production exceeding 2 million ounces.1 Leilipalo is uniquely situated at the convergence of two of the region's important gold-bearing structures: the Hanhimaa Shear Zone and the Sirkka Thrust.

The Hanhimaa Shear Zone trends north to south directly through the Project area, while the Sirkka Thrust crosses the southern boundary-an intersection unique to Leilipalo across the CLGB. These structural corridors are known to host significant mineralization elsewhere in the belt. The Kittilä Mine, located further east along the parallel Kittilä Shear, underscores the regional potential.1

Figure 1. Regional map showing CLGB deposits, structures, geology, and operator land positions

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7777/261311_5b8d93c824be5a4b_002full.jpg

Key Exploration Highlights - Leilipalo Project:

8,611 hectares - among the largest junior land holdings in the CLGB.

- among the largest junior land holdings in the CLGB. Leilipalo shares its northern boundary with Valkea Resources , a well-capitalized junior focused on the Hanhimaa Shear. Valkea's Paana Project returned 55 m @ 1.63 g/t Au at Aarnivalkea West early in their program. 2 Its strong market valuation underscores growing investor confidence in Finland's gold potential and structural corridor upside shared with Leilipalo.

, a well-capitalized junior focused on the Hanhimaa Shear. Valkea's Paana Project returned 55 m @ 1.63 g/t Au at Aarnivalkea West early in their program. Its strong market valuation underscores growing investor confidence in Finland's gold potential and structural corridor upside shared with Leilipalo. Sirkka Thrust intersects the southern boundary - the same structure that hosts Rupert Resources' Ikkari Deposit, ~50 km ESE (52 Mt @ 2.1 g/t Au). 3 Rupert's market capitalization is approximately C$1.12 billion. 4

- the same structure that hosts Rupert Resources' Ikkari Deposit, ~50 km ESE (52 Mt @ 2.1 g/t Au). Rupert's market capitalization is approximately C$1.12 billion. Unique convergence of the Hanhimaa Shear and Sirkka Thrust occurs exclusively at Leilipalo - the only known location within the CLGB where these two major structures intersect.

occurs exclusively at Leilipalo - the only known location within the CLGB where these two major structures intersect. Strong Phase 1 gold-in-till anomalies with shallow overburden.

No Natura 2000 restrictions - supports streamlined permitting.

Excellent road and powerline access; near Kittilä Airport.

Next steps: structural interpretation, rock chip sampling, base-of-till drilling and deep-sensing geophysics programs, followed by drill target definition and prioritization.

Figure 2. Project-scale geology map showing major faults, structural trends, and adjacent deposits

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7777/261311_5b8d93c824be5a4b_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Magnetic geophysics overlain by structural interpretation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7777/261311_5b8d93c824be5a4b_004full.jpg





Figure 4. Regional gold-in-till anomaly map from Phase 1 sampling program



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7777/261311_image4.jpg

Pasto Project Highlights

The Pasto Project is in the Seinäjoki Greenstone Belt of western Finland-an emerging gold district situated within Precambrian terranes that have hosted modest-scale historical mining, including small-scale orogenic gold, copper, and base metal production. While still underexplored, the belt shares geological similarities with more prolific belts to the north. Regional gold production includes the Pahtavaara Mine (~450,000 oz Au over 16 years), reinforcing the potential for meaningful discovery.5





Figure 5. Seinäjoki Greenstone Belt map showing structural corridors, past-producing zones, and gold occurrences



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7777/261311_image5.jpg

Within this setting, the Pasto Project stands out for its combination of accessible infrastructure, shallow overburden, and extensive historical work. The Project hosts two main gold occurrences-Pasto and Ylijoki-that were the focus of Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) programs6 including:

63 shallow diamond drill holes totaling 4,124 metres (most <100 m)

Geological mapping, rock and till sampling, and ground magnetic/IP geophysics

These early-stage programs delineated broad, continuous zones of gold mineralization, including higher-grade intervals and surface values up to 10.0 g/t Au. Many holes ended in mineralization and were never followed up. Structural continuity was identified, but the Project has yet to benefit from modern geophysics, 3D modeling, or deeper drill testing.

The Pasto West gold occurrence is a standout area for near-term advancement. Historical drilling encountered gold mineralization coincident with interpreted regional fault intersections-structural traps-with quartz vein-hosted gold sub-parallel to shear trends. Importantly, holes remain shallow yet end in mineralization, reinforcing the upside at depth and along strike.





Figure 6. Pasto West magnetic geophysics map showing interpreted fault convergence and drillhole locations



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7777/261311_image6.jpg





Figure 7. Long section through Pasto West showing downhole gold values and open mineralization



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7777/261311_image7.jpg

Key Exploration Highlights - Pasto Project:

63 shallow diamond drill holes (4,124 m)

Regional till sampling, detailed mapping, rock geochemistry

Coincident magnetic and IP geophysical surveys

Notable intercepts: 69 m @ 0.42 g/t Au (open at depth) 13 m @ 0.79 g/t Au incl. 4 m @ 1.21 g/t Au 4.75 m @ 1.58 g/t Au incl. 1.2 m @ 5.92 g/t Au 0.45 m @ 10.0 g/t Au (Ylijoki) 6

Disseminated and structurally controlled mineralization remains open

Shallow glacial till (~8 m) enables low-cost drilling

No Natura restrictions; excellent road access

Next steps: reprocess historical data, refine structure, prioritize drill targets

Summary

The Leilipalo and Pasto Projects mark a significant expansion into gold for Silver Valley. Both assets offer scale, structural upside, and underexplored mineralization supported by historical data. The Company sees strong potential to build value through thoughtful, staged exploration. With a mining-friendly jurisdiction, excellent access, and growing peer activity, Silver Valley is well-positioned for its next chapter of discovery in Finland.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Mosey, BSc, MSc, SME Registered Member, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Mosey is an independent director and technical adviser to Silver Valley Metals Corp.

About Silver Valley Metals

Silver Valley Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company comprised of a group of experienced exploration, mining, and financing specialists focused on the pursuit of mineral discovery and development. The Company is advancing strategic and precious mineral properties, including Lithium-Potash in Mexico, gold and silver advanced exploration in Finland and an ownership stake in the Ranger-Page silver-zinc-lead project in Idaho through equity in Silver Dollar Resources and residual royalties.

About the Finland Gold Projects

The Leilipalo and Pasto Projects are located within Finland's premier greenstone belts-the Central Lapland and Seinäjoki greenstone belts, respectively-each with demonstrated gold potential and significant structural controls. Both projects are accessible by infrastructure, unencumbered by Natura restrictions, and supported by historical datasets including drilling, geochemistry, and geophysics. Leilipalo's unique convergence of two major gold-bearing structures and Pasto's confirmed mineralized zones position both assets as compelling discovery-stage gold projects in one of the world's most mining-friendly jurisdictions.

About the Mexi-Can Potash-Lithium Project

Silver Valley Metals owns a 100% interest in a lithium and potassium-bearing salar complex totaling 4,056 hectares in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The NI 43-101 inferred resource includes 12.3 Mt of SOP and 243,000 tonnes of LCE defined from surface to 5 meters depth. All salars remain open for expansion.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Silver Valley Metals,

"Brandon Rook"

Brandon Rook, President & CEO, Director

References

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Kittilä Mine Factsheet and Technical Report (2022): https://www.agnicoeagle.com/English/operations/operations/kittila/default.aspx Valkea Resources Corporate Presentation (June 2024): https://valkea.ca/investors/presentations/ Rupert Resources News Release - Ikkari Deposit Resource (Sept. 2023): https://rupertresources.com/news Yahoo Finance - Rupert Resources Market Cap (July 2025): https://www.stockwatch.com/Quote/Detail?C:RUP Rupert Resources, Pahtavaara Overview: https://rupertresources.com/pahtavaara-mine/ GTK Mineral Deposit Database, Finland (2023). https://www.gtk.fi/en/services/mining/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the proposed acquisition of the Leilipalo and Pasto Projects, exploration potential, future work plans, permitting status, infrastructure access, and geological interpretations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

SOURCE: Silver Valley Metals Corp.