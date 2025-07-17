

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's consumer inflation softened slightly in June after accelerating in the previous four months, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 2.7 percent rise in May.



Inflation based on transportation eased to 3.6 percent from 5.6 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages registered a stable growth of 4.2 percent annually in June, while utility costs rose at a slower pace of 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.2 percent in June.



