

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.779 billion, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $1.302 billion, or $0.74 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $2.213 billion or $1.26 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $11.142 billion from $10.377 billion last year.



Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.779 Bln. vs. $1.302 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.01 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $11.142 Bln vs. $10.377 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.28 to $1.32. Full year EPS guidance: $5.10 to $5.20



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News