AgriFORCE Growing Systems: AgriFORCE Capitalizes on Market Momentum, Expands Alberta Mining & Treasury Strategy

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Over the past 90 days, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("AgriFORCE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AGRI) has significantly accelerated its Power & Compute Initiative in Alberta, strategically positioning itself to benefit from digital asset market momentum, expanding treasury reserves, and advancing stablecoin payment infrastructure.

Digital Assets Hit All-Time Highs

On July 14, 2025, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $123,165-driven by institutional inflows into ETFs and constructive policy developments (The Wall Street Journal). This bullish movement, underpinned by strong technical momentum and macroeconomic tailwinds, continues to reinforce BTC's status as a core asset in diversified treasury portfolios.

AgriFORCE's Enhanced Treasury Strategy

Bitcoin accumulation: AgriFORCE is growing its treasury-denominated BTC holdings, capitalizing on price appreciation to bolster financial resilience and enhance shareholder value. To date, the Company has mined 8.67 BTC, representing approximately $1.1 million USD based on recent all-time high prices.

Treasury expansion roadmap: Leadership is evaluating an increased allocation of mined Bitcoin and purchased Bitcoin toward long-term reserves and strategic reinvestment across operations.

Stablecoin infrastructure: AgriFORCE is also exploring integration of stablecoin on/off ramps-such as USDC and DAI-to streamline digital payments, payroll services, and treasury liquidity, reducing reliance on conventional banking systems.

Alberta: The Premiere Mining Hub

Modular & self-sufficient power: AgriFORCE's ownership of natural gas generators ensures rapid deployment, grid independence, and sharp cost optimization.

Regulatory and tax incentives: The Province offers flow-through tax advantages, grants for gas-to-power technologies, and benefits from flare-gas conversion programs-all of which the Company is actively leveraging.

Environmental alignment: Utilizing stranded gas for mining supports Alberta's methane reduction goals and positions AgriFORCE as an ESG-conscious innovator (theenergymix.com).

Execution & Milestones (Past 90 Days)

June 12: Executed LOI with BlueFlare Energy for 1.3?MW modular deployment.

Berwyn Phase 1 online: 425?kW with 105 Bitmain units now mining on-site.

Scalable blueprint validated: Oyen and Hinton phases scheduled for Q3 under proven implementation model.

Treasury alignment: BTC holdings rising as part of the Company's expanding long-term strategy.

What's Ahead

Complete Q3 deployments at Oyen and Hinton.

Augment treasury: Increase BTC allocation and formalize stablecoin payment gateways.

Launch stablecoin rails before year-end for B2B and internal use cases.

Invest in waste heat utilization for agriculture and municipal infrastructure.

Scale modular expansion province-wide, leveraging Alberta's incentive framework and carbon-reduction incentives.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) is an infrastructure innovator deploying energy-first digital asset platforms across Bitcoin, AI, and edge computing ecosystems. By converting underutilized natural gas into modular, high-efficiency compute environments, AgriFORCE is redefining how energy fuels the digital age. Through its TerraHash Digital division, the Company builds and operates decentralized computing platforms powered by off-grid, emissions-tracked natural gas systems. AgriFORCE's Power & Compute Initiative facilitates financial and environmental sustainability across multiple sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "continue," "target" and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

