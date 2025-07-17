Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A416HX | ISIN: US50215C3079
NASDAQ
16.07.25 | 21:59
10,550 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
ACCESS Newswire
17.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
Diveroli Investment Group: Kingbird Ventures Files Legal Action Against LQR House Inc. Seeking Court-Appointed Receiver

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Kingbird Ventures, LLC, an affiliate of Diveroli Investment Group (DIG), has filed a complaint in the Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada, requesting the appointment of a court-supervised receiver to oversee operations at LQR House Inc. (YHC). The goal, according to Kingbird, is to ensure proper governance and protect the interests of all shareholders.

"We are seeking to marshal all corporate assets for the benefit of shareholders and believe this action was necessary to restore order and transparency," said Efraim Diveroli, Strategic Advisor to Diveroli Investment Group. "We believe our complaint is well-plead and encourage the public to read it and draw their own conclusions."

The announcement follows recent speculation on social media regarding Kingbird's identity, after some observers mistakenly linked the firm to a recent Schedule 13D filed by Robert Leshner, who has expressed interest in helping LQR House explore new strategies.

Leshner, who is a prominent figure in the fintech and crypto sectors, indicated plans to replace YHC's current board and explore strategic alternatives. The move appears to have been widely viewed by investors as a credible effort to unlock value and sparked renewed optimism about the company's future direction.

"We believe this is a start of a new chapter," said Diveroli. "And with the right leadership, LQR House shareholders could be primed for long-term value."

About Diveroli Investment Group

Diveroli Investment Group (or "DIG") is a Miami based family-run investment firm that pursues value creation through opportunities in public and private companies. The firm focuses on sectors where technological change, operational inflection points, or strategic under-appreciation create significant upside potential.

To learn more about Diveroli Investment Group's investment philosophy and current areas of focus, please visit: www.investdig.com

Investor & Media Relations
Avigail Diveroli, Communications Director
Diveroli Investment Group
Email: avigail@investdig.com
Website: www.investdig.com

SOURCE: Diveroli Investment Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kingbird-ventures-files-legal-action-against-lqr-house-inc.-seeking-1049678

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
