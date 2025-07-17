LQR House Announces Intent to Invest in Bitmain Mining Equipment for Potential Deployment at Polaris Capital's U.S. Bitcoin Mining Farms

Company Intends to Advance Bitcoin Treasury Strategy with Plans to Enter Mining Infrastructure for Long-Term Yield Generation

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:YHC), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, today announced that it is in advanced discussions with and intends to invest in Bitmain mining machines, which are expected to be deployed at mining farms operated by Polaris Capital in Texas.

This anticipated investment is part of LQR House's broader cryptocurrency treasury strategy, previously approved by the its Board of Directors, which includes gaining direct exposure to Bitcoin. The Company has already secured a Coinbase Prime account for institutional-grade custody and treasury management, which is now in place and ready to support future Bitcoin activity.

Rather than simply purchasing Bitcoin on the open market, LQR House is exploring a mining-first approach - a strategy the Board believes could provide greater long-term upside. By owning the mining hardware, LQR House would aim to generate Bitcoin directly and retain 100% ownership of any coins mined.

"We see mining as a more strategic and efficient way to gain exposure to Bitcoin," said a Sean Dollinger, LQR House CEO. "It positions us to accumulate BTC at a potentially lower cost while retaining full control of the asset - without being subject to market timing or external dependencies."

The proposed deployment of Bitmain equipment at Polaris Capital's mining farms in Texas would allow LQR House to leverage established infrastructure and operational expertise without having to build or operate facilities of its own.

Anticipated advantages of this strategy include:

Full Coin Ownership : All mined Bitcoin would be fully retained by LQR House.

Lower Effective Cost : Mining may provide us Bitcoin at a more favorable cost than market purchase.

Compounding Yield: Unlike a one-time acquisition, mining could offer a continuous stream of Bitcoin accumulation.

This forward-looking initiative represents a significant evolution of LQR House's strategy - blending ecommerce innovation with potential entry into digital asset infrastructure.

Investing in Bitmain mining equipment, as well as consummation of any agreements with Bitmain Technologies Ltd. and Polaris Capital, and other related transactions discussed above, and their terms are subject to, and contingent upon, the execution of definitive agreements and other related transaction documents by the parties, corporate approvals, customary closing conditions, and regulatory approvals, as applicable. There can be no assurances that the Company will enter into any definitive agreement with Bitmain Technologies Ltd. or Polaris Capital, invest in Bitmain Mining Equipment, such equipment will be deployed at mining farms operated by Polaris Capital, and that any transactions described above will be consummated.

About Bitmain

Founded in 2013 by Micree?Zhan and Jihan?Wu, Bitmain Technologies Ltd. is a privately held, Beijing-based semiconductor and blockchain company. It is best known as the world's leading designer of ASIC chips and producer of AntMiner rigs for Bitcoin mining.

Bitmain's hardware innovations consistently power a majority of global Bitcoin hash rate, and its mining pool platforms - Antpool and BTC.com - rank among the world's largest. With research centers across Singapore and regional offices in major markets including the U.S., Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and South America, Bitmain supports mining and blockchain infrastructure in over 100 countries.

In recent years, Bitmain has expanded into artificial intelligence and cloud computing, delivering high-density server equipment and custom-designed AI chips, while maintaining its clear leadership in cryptocurrency mining hardware.

Driven by a mission to shape the future of decentralized finance, Bitmain is committed to pushing the boundaries of processing power, energy efficiency, and blockchain innovation.

About Polaris Capital

Polaris Capital (Digital Polaris Capital Limited) is a BVI-regulated asset management firm focused on digital asset investment and blockchain infrastructure. With a mission to simplify Bitcoin mining and maximize investor returns, the company launched the Bitcoin Mining Ecosystem Fund under a Cayman Islands SPC structure. Polaris operates large-scale mining farms in Texas and manages end-to-end crypto mining operations, including miner acquisition, hosting, and fund structuring. Through a commitment to compliance, innovation, and operational excellence, Polaris Capital is building a global footprint at the forefront of digital asset mining and investment management.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of around 460 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

