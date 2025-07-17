

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) provided adjusted earnings guidance for the third quarter and raised its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2025.



For the third quarter, Abbott projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.28 to $1.32 per share.



On average, 22 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $5.10 to $5.20 per share on organic sales growth of 7.5 to 8.0 percent or 6.0 to 7.0 percent when including COVID-19 testing-related sales.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.25 per share on organic sales growth of 7.5 to 8.5 percent.



The Street is looking for earnings of $5.16 per share on revenue growth of 6.40 percent to $44.63 billion for the year.



On Tuesday, the board of directors of Abbott declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, payable on August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2025.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News