Donnerstag, 17.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A2H62G | ISIN: US65158N1028
17.07.2025 14:06 Uhr
Newmark Group, Inc.: Newmark's Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, today announced the details of its second quarter 2025 financial results press release and conference call. The Company plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at the following pages:

Newmark Group, Inc.

http://ir.nmrk.com (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, link to the webcast, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

https://www.nmrk.com/media (PDF version of the full press release only)

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results.

WHO:

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK)

WHAT:

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET

WHERE:

http://ir.nmrk.com or https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1726639&tp_key=531b971506

For those who are unable to join the webcast, the Company expects to post dial-in information before the day of the call on the event's page at http://ir.nmrk.com.

Webcast Replay

Expected Available From - To:

07/30/2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET - 07/30/2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Replay Links:

http://ir.nmrk.com or
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1726639&tp_key=531b971506

Note: If clicking the above links does not open a new webpage, you may need to cut and paste the URLs into your browser's address bar.

ABOUT NEWMARK
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of over $2.8 billion. As of March 31, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from 165 offices with approximately 8,100 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

DISCUSSION OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ABOUT NEWMARK
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newmarks-second-quarter-2025-financial-results-announcement-to-be-issued-prior-to-market-open-on-wednesday-july-30-2025-302507308.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
