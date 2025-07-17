Rackspace US, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Announces MCP Accelerator by FAIR and Agentic AI Accelerators on AWS Bedrock, Enabling Enterprise Intelligence at Scale

SAN ANTONIO, July 17, 2025® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced the availability of the Foundry for AI by Rackspace ("FAIR") Model Context Protocol ("MCP") Enterprise Accelerator on the AWS Marketplace in the new 'AI Agents & Tools' category. Customers can now easily discover, purchase, and deploy AI-driven solutions, including Rackspace Technology's Agentic AI Professional Services through the AWS market, accelerating workflow development and enabling enterprise intelligence through AI agents.

The FAIR MCP Enterprise Accelerator on Amazon Bedrock helps organizations scale MCP deployments with enterprise-grade infrastructure and robust security measures. This enables them to build multi-agent architectures with advanced reasoning and memory retention, secure code interpretation, and multimodal data processing capabilities. Together, these capabilities deliver a 70+% reduction in legacy application integration for AI Agents and accelerate their time to value for production deployments.

"By offering FAIR's Enterprise Accelerator in the AWS Marketplace we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access skilled AI expertise and buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently," said Srini Koushik, President, AI and Technology at Rackspace Technology. "Our customers across the healthcare, public sector, financial services, retail, and manufacturing sectors are already using these capabilities to deploy AI workloads in production, demonstrating the real-world value of AI agents."

The MCP Enterprise Accelerator delivers essential capabilities including pre-configured server templates, zero-trust architecture, end-to-end encryption, and seamless integration with Amazon Bedrock agents, while providing advanced observability, monitoring, and compliance tools. These features enable customers to rapidly deploy and scale AI agents across the enterprise, ensuring consistent performance, reducing errors, and improving decision-making to see faster returns on AI investments.

With the availability of AI agents and tools in the AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access.

To learn more about FAIR's Agentic AI Solutions in AWS Marketplace, visit

FAIR Ideate: Agentic AI Readiness Assessment (https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-czjuafst4u6b2?sr=0-2&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa)

FAIR Model Context Protocol Enterprise Accelerator (https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-ohovh4n2zkvns?sr=0-3&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa)

Industrializing AI Agents with Amazon Bedrock (https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-2afx5am57pwq4?sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa)

FAIR Industrialization of AI Agents powered by Sema4.ai (https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-mcj3joha4rnqw?sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa)



To learn more about the new 'Agents & Tools' category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

About Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR)

FAIR is a groundbreaking global practice dedicated to advancing business transformation, improving customer experience, increasing the quality of service, and accelerating value creation through the secure and responsible use of AI technologies. FAIR has identified over 500 use cases across multiple industries and is working on several industry-leading implementations for our customers across the globe.

