

Image of environmentally-friendly digital infrastructure

TOKYO, July 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (hereafter "Hitachi"), Brookfield Japan Kabushiki Kaisha (the Japanese subsidiary of global investment firm Brookfield, hereafter "Brookfield"), and Hartree Partners Singapore Pte. Limited (hereafter "Hartree"), known for its strength in commodity trading, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 17 to jointly explore the development of digital infrastructure in Japan.Under this MoU, the three companies will jointly explore funding schemes to meet capital needs for the development of grid-scale storage batteries to support grid stabilization and large-scale digital infrastructure that require substantial amounts of electricity in Japan.In this consideration, they will combine Hitachi's comprehensive engineering capabilities in designing, building, and operating infrastructure in the energy and digital sectors, as well as the expertise of Lumada*1 in accelerating digital innovation, Brookfield Group's extensive experience investing in and operating large-scale infrastructure globally such as data centers and other digital infrastructure assets, and Hartree's expertise in renewable project development and commodities trading in the energy sector including electricity, LNG and carbon.Moving forward, by building an ecosystem with a wide range of partners utilizing this funding scheme, they aim to promote the use of decarbonization technologies and digital technologies, and realize environmentally-friendly digital infrastructure that enables sustainable economic growth.*1 Lumada refers to Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation.BackgroundTo achieve a decarbonized society, mechanisms to stabilize electricity supply and demand in response to fluctuations in renewable energy output are essential. Additionally, with the rapid proliferation of generative AI and cloud services in recent years, the global demand for electricity in data centers and semiconductor factories has been increasing*2, raising concerns about the tight supply and demand of electricity. From these perspectives, in addition to stabilizing the power infrastructure, it is crucial issue to sustainably supply green and stable electricity to large-scale power consumers such as data centers. As a solution, amidst the increasing demand for grid and industrial storage batteries and on-site power sources, the development of digital infrastructure utilizing advanced technologies requires substantial initial investment and strategic financing, necessitating a supporting funding scheme.*2 Source: International Energy Agency (IEA). (2025). Energy and AI World Energy Outlook Special Report.Agreement Details Based on the MoU and Future OutlookThe three companies will jointly explore funding schemes that best meet the substantial financial needs required to deliver a shared vision of "developing next-generation green digital infrastructure" in Japan. Additionally, we will proceed with specific considerations for establishing a joint venture targeting business operations in the Japanese market. Moving forward, through these initiatives, we will invite diverse partners, including energy infrastructure providers, data center developers/operators, equipment manufacturers regarding infrastructure, to collaboratively build environmentally-friendly digital infrastructure, thereby contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.Hitachi CEO of AI & Software Services Business Unit Yoshinori Hosoya said: "Hitachi is currently working toward the realization of a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance by mobilizing the full capabilities of the Hitachi Group and building ecosystems with a diverse range of partners to accelerate the resolution of social challenges. Among these challenges, balancing the growing global demand for energy with decarbonization is one of the most urgent issues. As a strategic priority, we are advancing various initiatives under the Strategic SIB Business Unit newly launched in April. The execution of the Memorandum of Understanding is a part of that effort, and we are pleased to begin collaboration with Brookfield and Hartree, both of whom have extensive global experience, under a shared vision of developing next-generation green and digital infrastructure. Going forward, we aim to develop a funding scheme that leverages the strengths of all three companies, and together with partners who share our vision, we will explore transformative ideas for a more sustainable society and translate them into concreate actions."Brookfield Japan CEO Luke Edwards said: "We want to help Japan build world-class digital infrastructure that will support the country's growth agenda. Nations that dominate AI infrastructure - such as the data centers we hope to develop through this partnership - will hold a strategic advantage in the global economy and national security. Brookfield is the world's largest AI infrastructure investor, with more than US$100 billion deployed across data, power and compute assets. We look forward to utilizing this global expertise alongside Hitachi and Hartree to explore how together we can develop a data center platform in Japan."Hartree Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific Ahmed Al-Awa said: "Hartree has been active in global energy markets-such as electricity and gas-since its inception and has built deep expertise in these areas. In response to the growing importance of environmental issues, Hartree has also expanded its focus to include environmental initiatives, including active participation in carbon credit markets. As a leading global merchant commodities firm, Hartree is committed to supporting Japan's GX efforts alongside Hitachi and Brookfield by sharing its global expertise, and we look forward to contributing further to Japanese society and the broader economy."About Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries -and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024(ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.About BrookfieldBrookfield is a leading global investment firm, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management. We invest on behalf of institutions and individuals around the world with the goal of helping them to create long-term, sustainable wealth. Our origin as owner/operators of high-quality businesses allows us to leverage our unique operational expertise to grow the businesses we own on behalf of our clients. We put our own capital to work alongside our partners' in nearly every transaction, ensuring strong alignment of interests. Brookfield Asset Management invests across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate and credit. For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.About Hartree PartnersHartree Partners, LP is a leading global merchant commodities firm specializing in energy and associated industries. Hartree Partners, LP is a leading global merchant commodities firm specializing in energy and associated industries. Established more than 28 years ago and jointly owned by senior management and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., Hartree has a unique track record in proprietary trading and investing in energy and agricultural commodity markets across the globe. Hartree's core strengths are understanding the complexities of the global commodity market and risk pricing and converting that knowledge into consistently successful trading strategies. The firm maintains a strong balance sheet available for trading and principal investment. For more information, please visit https://www.hartreepartners.com/Source: Hitachi, Ltd.