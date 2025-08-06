Teleste Corporation: Teleste to Enter Strategic Partnership with Hitachi Rail on the Innovative Tram Railway Platform

TURKU, Finland, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste has signed an agreement with Hitachi Rail to supply advanced passenger information systems for new battery-powered trams in Florence, Italy. The contract covers 16 five-car vehicles, with an option for up to 14 additional units.

Teleste's delivery includes a complete onboard passenger information system featuring information displays, CCTV, Ethernet connectivity, and an automatic passenger counting system. These technologies will enhance the passenger experience, strengthen onboard security, and support more efficient operations through precise monitoring of passenger flow.

The project marks a significant step in modernizing urban mobility in Florence, introducing Hitachi Rail's innovative battery-powered trams to the historic city. These vehicles enable high-capacity public transport in the city center without the need for overhead electric lines, preserving the visual harmony of cityscape and driving forward sustainable public mobility.

"Florence is the first city to benefit from Hitachi Rail's battery-powered tram technology, and we are proud to contribute to the success of this innovative tram platform. We believe that urban public transport plays a key role in the green transition of mobility, and we are excited to ensure passengers enjoy high-quality, real-time information throughout their journey," said Valerian Sand, Senior Vice President, Public Safety and Mobility.

About Teleste:

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2024, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 132,5 million and it had approximately 670 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

