Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA83 | ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39 | Ticker-Symbol: VODI
Xetra
14.07.25 | 10:45
0,935 Euro
+0,80 % +0,007
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9350,93611:03
0,9350,93611:03
PR Newswire
14.07.2025 10:30 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teleste Corporation: Teleste and VodafoneZiggo roll out Next-Gen DOCSIS 4.0 Broadband with Teleste's 1.8 GHz Technology

Europe's first major 1.8 GHz deployment unlocks faster speeds and more reliable networks

TURKU, Finland, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste announces a landmark agreement to supply its 1.8 GHz broadband technology to VodafoneZiggo, a leading cable broadband operator in the Netherlands, enabling the spectrum capability required for DOCSIS 4.0. Teleste will supply 1.8 GHz intelligent amplifiers, multitaps, and telemetry solutions to VodafoneZiggo's nationwide network upgrade. The first phase of deliveries has proceeded successfully in 2025, kicking off a multi-year collaboration aimed at transforming the region's broadband landscape.

With an area in central Amsterdam already upgraded, this roll out represents Europe's first major deployment of a 1.8 GHz network in preparation for DOCSIS 4.0. This technology sets a new benchmark for internet speed and reliability, empowering customers to enjoy seamless streaming, gaming, and other digital experiences without interruptions.

"This partnership marks an important next step in our renewed strategy, focused on improving the customer experience, delivering fast and reliable internet across the Netherlands, and making targeted investments in our network and core activities. We continue to develop to ensure our customers enjoy stable WiFi throughout their homes and simplified internet services," said Thomas Helbo, Chief Technology Officer at VodafoneZiggo.

While broadband speed remains important for subscribers, broadband service providers will increasingly compete on high service quality and reliability. With Teleste's intelligent 1.8 GHz amplifiers, equipped with state-of-the-art telemetry capability, VodafoneZiggo can identify and resolve network issues in real time, minimizing service interruptions and ensuring customers enjoy consistent, high-quality internet.

"VodafoneZiggo's investment in DOCSIS 4.0 technology, with its 10G promise, exemplifies how cable infrastructure will remain competitive for the next 10+ years. This agreement demonstrates our leadership in 1.8 GHz broadband technology and our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the market," said Ulf Andersson, Head of Teleste's Broadband Networks business. - "We look forward to working closely with VodafoneZiggo to upgrade their network infrastructure and deliver superior connectivity experiences to subscribers."

The partnership marks a key milestone in the rollout of 1.8 GHz broadband technology in Europe, positioning both Teleste and VodafoneZiggo at the forefront of innovation in the industry. This strategic collaboration will pave the way for other operators in the region to adopt next-generation DOCSIS 4.0 solutions, propelling Europe into the new era of ultra-fast and reliable internet services.

Inquiries for more information?
Hannele Ahlroos
Executive Assistant
Tel. +358 2 2605 611?
Email: investor.relations@teleste.com -

About Teleste?

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2024, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 132,5 million and it had approximately 670 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-and-vodafoneziggo-roll-out-next-gen-docsis-4-0-broadband-with-teleste-s-1-8-ghz-technology,c4170074

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teleste-and-vodafoneziggo-roll-out-next-gen-docsis-4-0-broadband-with-telestes-1-8-ghz-technology-302504149.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.