Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) today announced that its system-wide project backlog has reached approximately $3.6 million in signed contracts, an 80% increase from the $2 million backlog previously reported on February 4, 2025. The backlog represents residential and small-commercial solar-PV and battery-storage installations scheduled to commence over the next 12 months.

"An 80% increase in signed contracts over the past five months demonstrates growing interest in our franchise model among homeowners and businesses looking for reliable, turnkey clean-energy solutions," said Mark Tadros, Founder & CEO. "With a robust pipeline and an expanding North-American footprint of 96 territories, we believe that Stardust is well-positioned to deliver meaningful revenue growth while advancing our mission to make renewable energy accessible to all."

Strategic Initiatives Driving Momentum

Territory Expansion: New U.S. franchises added in high-growth Sun Belt markets and expanding Canadian franchises are delivering immediate project flow and brand visibility

Premium Product Portfolio: Exclusive access to Tesla Powerwall and Hanwha Qcells panels allows franchisees to offer industry-leading efficiency and reliability

Training & Support: Over 2,500 renewable-energy professionals certified through Stardust Solar's accredited programs, ensuring quality installations and customer satisfaction

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

Disclaimer:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the Company's business plans and expected future growth, expected franchise expansions, the outlook of future operations, revenue growth, new opportunities and the demand for the Company's products. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention. It assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259076

SOURCE: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.