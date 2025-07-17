Initial follow-up drilling at Saddle Zone identifies intersections of near surface multi-gram gold mineralization with up to 47.6 m of 2.09 g/t Au including 8.0 m of 5.07 g/t Au in Hole 87

The high-grade, near surface gold mineralization at Saddle is within the proposed pit of the Blackjack Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), 300 m east of the current Blackjack resource outline, and highlights the potential of this area to significantly increase the Blackjack MRE

New results from step-out drilling at the Eiger Deposit identify significant widths of Eiger style gold mineralization on the western margin of the current Eiger MRE

A total of 18,662 m of drilling have been completed this year with assays pending for 12,951 m (31 drill holes) completed across the Blackjack, Saddle, Eiger and Rhosgobel targets

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its ongoing 30,000 metre diamond drill program currently underway at its 100% owned, road accessible RC Gold Project located in the Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. Recent results from the Saddle zone, located between the Blackjack and Eiger MRE's (see Figure 1), have returned several intersections of near surface multi-gram gold mineralization that lie within the proposed pit boundary of the Blackjack MRE, but are 300 m east of the current resource outline. Assay results of up to 47.6 m of 2.09 g/t gold, including 8.0 m of 5.07 g/t gold, emphasize the potential of the Saddle zone to significantly increase the Blackjack MRE. Drilling is currently ongoing with four drill rigs turning at Blackjack, Saddle, Eiger and Rhosgobel and assays are pending for an additional 12,951 metres drilled to date this season.

Table 1: Assay highlights for this release (see Table 2 for details)

*Intervals are drilled core length, as insufficient drilling has been completed at this time to determine true widths.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/259106_7706db08446f285a_002full.jpg

"Assays from the initial drilling completed at RC Gold this summer season have returned some excellent results," said Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka. "The high-grade intercepts encountered in the first follow-up holes of the season at the Saddle zone are particularly impressive, with near-surface, multigram gold intervals that are approximately 300 metres east of the current Blackjack resource and located within the conceptual pit shell of that deposit. Results of up to 47.6 metres of 2.09 grams per tonne gold, including 14.0 metres of 3.78 grams per tonne gold, demonstrates the potential of this area to add significant ounces to our existing gold resources and further supports the possibility that the Saddle Zone could link gold mineralization between the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits."

SADDLE ZONE DRILLING

At the Saddle Zone, 11 holes for a total 2,918 m have been completed to date in 2025 and results for holes DDRCCC-25-081, DDRCCC-25-084 and DDRCCC-25-087 have been received. All holes were drilled within the proposed pit limit of the Blackjack MRE, but outside of the current resource outline (Figure 1) and all were drilled with a northerly azimuth to test the eastern extension of mineralization identified in hole DDRCCC-23-054 (84.0 m of 1.21 g/t Au; see Company press release dated October 30, 2023). All holes intersected a megacrystic quartz monzonite sill cutting hornfelsed sedimentary rock. The sill, which strikes approximately WNW and dips gently to the north, is estimated to be about 10-15 m true thickness and has been drilled along strike for approximately 350 m. Mineralization was intersected in the sill and extends into the adjacent sedimentary rocks.

All three of the holes DDRCCC-25-081, 084 and 087 encountered multi-gram gold mineralization from near surface to depth in both the quartz monzonite sill and adjacent sedimentary rocks. Hole 081 returned 42.0 m of 0.96 g/t Au from 102.0 m; Hole 084 returned 24.0 m of 1.36 g/t from 85.0 m; and Hole 087 returned 47.6 m of 2.09 g/t from 33.5 m, including 14.0 m of 3.78 g/t Au from 67.0 m and 8.0 m of 5.07 g/t Au from 73.0 m (see Figure 2). These holes are within the proposed pit outline for the current Blackjack MRE (see Figure 1) but still some 300 m east of the currently modelled resource outline.

Figure 1: Plan map of drilling at the Blackjack, Saddle and Eiger Zones

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/259106_7706db08446f285a_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Cross Section of hole DDRCCC-25-087 at the Saddle Zone where mineralization occurs in the quartz monzonite sill and in the adjacent metasedimentary rocks.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/259106_7706db08446f285a_004full.jpg

BLACKJACK DEPOSIT DRILLING

To date, 14 drill holes for a total of 7,405 metres have been completed at the Blackjack deposit and results for hole DDRCCC-25-080 have been received. This hole was drilled to test the updip extension of DDRCCC-23-047 (219.0 m of 1.36 g/t Au - see Company news release dated September 26, 2023). The hole intersected dykes of megacrystic quartz monzonite in altered metasediments crosscut by sheeted quartz veins with local multi-gram intercepts of gold mineralization (see Table 2).

EIGER DEPOSIT DRILLING

To date, 10 drill holes for a total of 4,417 metres have been completed at the Eiger deposit. Assay results have now been received for holes DDRCCC-25-078, DDRCCC-25-079 and DDRCCC-25-082 (see Table 2). Drill holes 078, 079 and 082 were collared at the same location on the western margin of the Eiger Stock, with the objective of expanding the current Eiger Mineral Resource Estimate (see Figure 1).

All drill holes intersected sheeted quartz veins within the metasedimentary rocks before intersecting the diorite intrusion. Gold mineralization was encountered in both the metasedimentary rocks and intrusion. The broad interval of 369.0 m from 76.0 m in Hole 79 contained 0.46 g/t Au, significantly above the cut-off of 0.20 g/t Au of the current Eiger MRE. Higher grade intervals included 46.0 m of 0.99 g/t from 173.8 m and 19.0 m of 1.03 g/t Au from 331.0 m.

Hole 082, steepened to -75 degrees at the same location, encountered local gold mineralization in metasedimentary rock to a final length of 431.3 m (see Table 2).

RHOSGOBEL TARGET DRILLING

To date in 2025, 10 holes for 2,833 m have been completed at the Rhosgobel target. Assays are still pending for all the holes completed at Rhosgobel so far this year (see Company press release dated July 10, 2025 for the location of holes up to DDRCRG-25-010).

Table 2: Summary of significant assay results from this release

*Intervals are drilled core length, as insufficient drilling has been completed at this time to determine true widths

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/259106_7706db08446f285a_005full.jpg

Figure 3: Regional map of the RC Gold Project located in the western portion of Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/259106_7706db08446f285a_006full.jpg

Figure 4: A plan map of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger, and the six additional areas that have drill targets indicated by the mauve hatched areas. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the road network on the project and occur in an area measuring five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Additional areas highlighted by strong gold in soil anomalies are being advanced to the drill ready stage with additional geological work in 2025.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/259106_7706db08446f285a_007full.jpg

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

On receipt from the drill site, the HTW/NTW-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Sitka's core logging facility. Sample lengths as small as 0.3 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 2 m downhole sample length was used. Each sample is identified by a unique sample tag number which is placed in the bag containing the core to be assayed. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a predetermined line, with one-half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one-half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Sitka personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were placed in secure bins to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by Sitka personnel or a contract expeditor to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in North Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref. 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. One-thousand-gram splits were pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations are by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 50 g subsamples of the prepared pulp (ALS code: Au-ICP-22). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (ALS code: Au-GRA21). In addition, a 51-element analysis was performed on a 0.5 g subsample of the prepared pulps by an aqua regia digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish (ALS code: ME-MS41).

About the flagship RC Gold Project

Sitka's 100% owned RC Gold Project consists of a 431 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger. These resource estimate numbers are supported by the recently updated technical report for RC Gold, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory", prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. This report is available on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.sitkagoldcorp.com).

Both of these deposits begin at surface, are potentially open pit minable and amenable to heap leaching, with initial bottle roll tests indicating that the gold is not refractory and has high gold recoveries of up to 94% with minimal NaCN consumption (see News Release July 13, 2022).

As of the end of 2024, the Company has drilled 72 diamond drill holes into this system for a total of approximately 25,136 metres. Other targets drilled to date include the Saddle, Josephine, Rhosgobel and Pukelman zones. The resource expansion drilling in 2023 at Blackjack produced results of up to 219.0 metres of 1.34 g/t gold including 124.8 metres of 2.01 g/t gold and 55.0 metres of 3.11 g/t gold in drill hole DDRCCC-23-047 (see news release dated September 26, 2023) and in 2024 results of up to 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface in DDRCCC-24-068, including 409.5 metres of 1.36 g/t gold, 93.0 metres of 2.57 g/t gold and 5.5 metres of 17.59 g/t gold (see news release dated October 21, 2024). Results from DDRCCC-25-075, completed during winter drilling in 2025, produced the best high-grade intercepts drilled to date at Blackjack, returning 352.8 metres of 1.55 g/t gold including 108.9 metres of 3.27 g/t gold and 45.0 metres of 4.52 g/t gold (see news release dated April 22, 2025).

A planned 30,000 metre diamond drilling program for 2025 is currently underway at RC Gold.

RC Gold Deposit Model

Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The property is within the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine in Alaska with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t Au (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018)(1); Eagle Gold Mine with current Measured and Indicated Resources of 233 million tonnes at a grade of 0.57 g/t Au at the Eagle Main Zone (4.303 million ounces; Harvey et al, 2022)(2); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020)(3); the AurMac Project with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 347.49 million tonnes grading 0.63 gram per tonne gold (7.00 million ounces)(4) and the Valley Deposit, with a current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.94 million oz gold at 1.21 g/t and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.89 million oz at 0.62 g/t gold(5), and the Raven deposit with an inferred mineral resource of 1.1 million oz (19.96 million tonnes at 1.67 g/t gold)(6).

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

