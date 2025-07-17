Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the strengthening of its Board of Directors and provide an update on the recently completed sampling program at its 100% owned 26,962-hectare district-scale Los Sapitos Lithium Project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

New Director Appointment

Origen is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Chung as a Director. Mr. Chung is an accomplished executive with deep experience in project management, international negotiations, and guiding companies through public market transactions. Over the course of his career, he has served as a director for numerous companies, overseeing operations across South America with a focus on asset acquisitions, project development, strategic planning, and government relations. He has played a key role in aligning corporate objectives between parent companies and their subsidiaries, ensuring operational coherence and strategic focus.

As an official representative for several firms, Mr. Chung has successfully negotiated with high-level political and industrial stakeholders in Guyana, Chile, China, and Argentina, advancing company interests in complex international environments. Chung holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of British Columbia and an MBA in Information Technology from Athabasca University. He is a co-founder of Luca Mining Corp. (TSXV: LUCA), which owns and operates two poly-metallic mines in Mexico, including the Tahuehueto Mine, recognized as one of the top 10 highest gold-grade mines in the country. Previously, Mr. Chung was a director of Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (TSX: PMET) from its inception until 2022. That company holds 100% ownership of the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property, the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas and the eighth largest globally.

"We are very pleased to welcome Paul to the Board of Directors. His experience and unique skill set is a perfect fit for the Company and its business model of generating quality projects worldwide. I look forward to his input and guidance in building Origen into a top tier Generative Mineral Exploration Company," states Gary Schellenberg, CEO.

Los Sapitos

Results from the recent sampling program of both brines and clays has indicated that lithium exploration targets exist well beyond the known Los Sapitos Salar. Anomalous values of lithium in clays have been obtained in two new target areas that are located approximately 1 km from the lithium rich Los Sapitos Salar. Sampling from shallow hand dug pits returned between 7 and 654 ppm lithium* from clay samples located east of Los Sapitos in the Eastern Salar and are similar to values collected last year from the high-grade clay zone on the Los Sapitos Salar. Elevated lithium (between 50 and 66 ppm lithium) were also found in clay samples located to the south of the main thrust zone with follow-up work planned to include deep sampling in order to penetrate the thick overburden.

Figure 1: Map of Los Sapitos Outlining Notable Sample Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7117/259095_0150c56dd4dd3920_008full.jpg

Amendment to the Los Sapitos Property Option Terms

Origen has successfully negotiated the reduction of the required work commitment due under the originally signed Option agreement, which was to be completed by December 15, 2026, from $5 million USD to $1.5 million USD. The commitment must now be fulfilled by December 15, 2027, by either completing the $1.5 million in exploration work or by making a cash payment, in lieu of work, of $450,000 USD.

In consideration for the amendment the Vendor will receive a payment of $75,000 by December 15, 2027 and be granted a 1% NSR which can be repurchased within a 5-year period on a sliding scale that increases by $75,000 per year to a maximum of $375,000 in year 5.

Methodology

Sampling was conducted by staff experienced in lithium salar exploration and followed industry recognized best practices for early-stage exploration of this type of target. Samples were secured onsite and transported to the lab by Origen personnel.

*Sediment samples and brine samples were analysed at the Instituto de Investigaciones Mineras at the Universidad Nacional de San Juan. Sediment samples were subjected to a weak extraction with hot water which was then analysed by ICP-OES for Li, Na, K, Ca, Mg and B to determine the proportion of these elements that was easily extractable. The residual sediment was then leached by strong acid and analysed by ICP-OES for Li, Na, K, Ca, Mg and B to determine the proportion of these elements more strongly bound to minerals or part of the crystal structure of the minerals. Reported values are combined numbers from both the hot water and strong aced extraction. Brines were analysed for Na, K, Ca, Mg, B, Li by ICP-OES.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and its 100% owned gold-silver Wishbone project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, along with a property portfolio of three 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia.

Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101 has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

On behalf of Origen,

Gary Schellenberg

CEO and Director

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular, references to the Los Sapitos option amendment terms and future obligations thereunder and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

