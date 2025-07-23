Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its exploration plans for 2025 across its diverse portfolio of precious, base and battery metal projects.

Exploration Plans for 2025

Los Sapitos

Origen is planning to follow up on its successful exploration program at Los Sapitos with a geophysical program over the newly identified areas of interest recently announced. This program will help delineate the basin configuration and guide future drilling.

Wishbone

The Company intends to complete a Lidar survey over the property that will aid in defining drill targets. Origen's team will also be following up on last years successful program that yielded gold at the new 'Lake' showing with a boulder sample returning 164.7 ppm gold1. Of the 37 samples collected last year, 11 returned greater than 1 ppm gold and 26 greater than 0.1 ppm gold. A boulder containing Chalcopyrite returning 14.6% Copper1 was found along the southern edge of the glacier close to where Origen Geologists found 203 ppm gold in a rounded boulder1 of float in 2023. Two additional samples returned 6.5 ppm and 5.7 ppm gold were collected from veins near the eastern edge of the Central Glacier and trend under the ice1; these areas will be prioritized in the 2025 field program with work including hand trenching and additional sampling.

1Grab samples are by definition selective. Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of mineralization, and are not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the Wishbone Project.

Project Generation

Origen's team has been working on identifying critical metals and REE projects within Europe and the Americas. Several potential acquisitions have been identified to-date and will require additional investigation and site visits this year to confirm their merit.

"Project generation is the key to the Company's future success and a cornerstone of our business plan. We have successfully been able monetise 5 of our generated projects over our short corporate existence. Our strength is new project generation and we intend to capitalise on this to build shareholder value moving forward," states Gary Schellenberg, CEO.

Financing

The Company intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of 15,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one Share and one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be issued pursuant to one or more prospectus exemptions available to the Company and will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance as required under applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering will be subject to customary closing conditions that include applicable CSE filings and approvals. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital and exploration expenditures.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering to eligible arm's length finders in accordance with CSE policies and applicable securities laws.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and its 100% owned gold-silver Wishbone project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, along with a property portfolio of three 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia.

Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101 has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

