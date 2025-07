NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Thursday said its catastrophe losses for the month of June are estimated at $489 million, after tax.



June Catastrophe losses included 15 events with nearly 70% of the losses related to three wind and hail events.



Total catastrophe losses for the second quarter were $1.57 billion.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News