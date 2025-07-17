Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025
WKN: A0YEQ6 | ISIN: KYG781631059 | Ticker-Symbol: YXS
Tradegate
16.07.25 | 20:35
0,848 Euro
+0,12 % +0,001
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
17.07.2025 14:54 Uhr
93 Leser
SANY Group: Go with SANY, No More Waiting: SANY Introduces a New Service Philosophy to Elevate Global Support

SHANGHAI, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group, a global leader in construction machinery, has unveiled its global service ethos, "No More Waiting," signaling SANY's commitment to faster, more professional support for customers worldwide.

The "No More Waiting" ethos stems from SANY's deep understanding of the challenges faced by its customers worldwide - downtime means delay and heavy losses. By prioritizing the "Customer First" principle, SANY aims to build a smart and powerful service ecosystem to enhance responsiveness and capabilities.

Tang Xiuguo, Rotating Chairman of SANY Group, stated, "SANY has been emphasizing an unwavering dedication to service excellence. Service is not an accessory, but our core promise. Wherever you are, we deliver swift responses and effective solutions to optimize your value."

Service Within Reach: Building a Global, Digital, Rapid-Response Network

The concept of "No More Waiting" means accessible service. Wherever you are, SANY's service network remains online and dependable. With 900+ overseas service sites and 3,500+ service engineers forming the global "Rapid Response Corps," SANY offers 24/7 support. The MySANY digital platform streamlines service requests with one click, matches customers with optimal engineers, and enables real-time tracking. SANY demonstrates its commitment through its 16-year Global Service Tour, connecting with customers in over 180 countries and regions.

The key to "No More Waiting" lies in the timely delivery of spare parts. SANY utilizes an efficient, intelligent warehousing and distribution system to bridge the "last-mile" in parts supply. With a network of 900+ warehouses worldwide, SANY ensures swift, localized parts availability. Through MySANY, customers can instantly view parts pricing, order status, and delivery tracking, fostering transparency and accelerating delivery to minimize equipment downtime.

SANY's confidence in "No More Waiting" is rooted in its advanced technical expertise and talent pool. Recognizing the vital role of professionals in solving customer challenges, SANY has made significant investments in building a world-class technical service force. The SANY Industrial College in China serves as a global hub for cultivating service professionals, while training centers in Indonesia and France focus on developing localized expertise. These centers offer 300+ specialized courses, covering everything from fundamental to advanced technical skills.

SANY remains committed to substantial investments in enhancing its global service capabilities, with a clear mission to ensure optimal performance of every SANY machine worldwide, consistently surpassing customer expectations and industry standards to deliver enhanced value to global customers.


Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733379/NO_MORE_WATING.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/go-with-sany-no-more-waiting-sany-introduces-a-new-service-philosophy-to-elevate-global-support-302507955.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
