WKN: A0YEQ6 | ISIN: KYG781631059
Tradegate
07.08.25 | 11:19
0,814 Euro
+2,13 % +0,017
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
07.08.2025
SANY Group: Building Smarter Equipment: SANY Is Accelerating Intelligent Transformation

SHANGHAI , Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the global shift toward intelligent and low-carbon manufacturing, SANY has been committed to its strategy of "Globalization, Digitalization, Decarbonization". By focusing on intelligent products, manufacturing, and operations, the company is accelerating its transition from a traditional equipment manufacturer to a data-intelligent terminals provider.

To support this shift, SANY is upgrading core equipment with automation, digitalization, and intelligent technologies, while rapidly expanding global smart manufacturing and digital operation systems. The company has now established intelligent research institutes across all R&D centers. Leveraging technologies such as the Internet of Vehicles (IoV), artificial intelligence, and big data, SANY has developed a diversified portfolio of smart products covering multiple application scenarios.

Intelligent Deployment Across Key Industries

In fields such as mining, urban infrastructure, and energy development, SANY's intelligent products are already in operation.

In Inner Mongolia, 40 autonomous off-highway mining trucks operate in coordinated 24/7 fleets at a major coal mine; In Kunming, unmanned loaders run nonstop at a concrete batching plant; SANY Heavy Truck's smart fleet management system enables a 15-member team to manage over 200 trucks.

Through these deployments, SANY integrates equipment, workflows, and digital systems, enabling machines to "think, decide, and collaborate".

Road Machinery as a Smart Showcase

In SANY's smart innovations, the autonomous paving & compaction fleet has become a standout example. On July 16, SANY hosted its first Global Road Machinery Premium Customer Summit in Changsha, where over 600 customers from nearly 40 countries witnessed its intelligent paving solution in action.

During the demonstration, an autonomous paver laid a 100-meter asphalt road with high precision, followed seamlessly by two double-drum rollers and two pneumatic rollers. The real-time coordination and quality impressed customers across the board.

Since launching its first-generation unmanned road machine fleet in 2019, SANY has developed it to the third generation, now equipped with:

  • Precision Control: Self-developed technology integrating perception and positioning for precise curb detection, enabling zero-edge deviation.
  • Enhanced Safety: Unmanned driving system, LiDAR & vision fusion for obstacle avoidance, reducing over 60% on-site workforce.
  • Smart Optimization: Automatically adjust compaction methods based on site conditions while ensuring surface layer flatness (s < 0.75 mm).

The autonomous fleet has now been deployed in over 50 projects in China.

Looking ahead, SANY will increase its investment in intelligent and core technologies R&D, and respond to market demands efficiently, continuously delivering cutting-edge, efficient, and green equipment solutions to global customers!


Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745901/SANY_s_utonomous_paving___compaction_fleet.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/building-smarter-equipment-sany-is-accelerating-intelligent-transformation-302523960.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
