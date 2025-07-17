

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Import prices in the U.S. inched up by less than expected in the month of June, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.



The Labor Department said import prices crept up by 0.1 percent in June after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in May.



Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said export prices climbed by 0.5 percent in June after sliding by 0.6 percent in May.



Export prices were expected to come in unchanged compared to the 0.9 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News