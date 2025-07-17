

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Higher-than-expected levels of retail sales and the unexpected decline in initial jobless claims from the U.S. boosted market sentiment. Markets also cheered the positive earnings updates.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading in the green zone. Asian markets also finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has rallied strongly. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices strengthened amidst geopolitical concerns. Gold is trading with losses of more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies rebounded but Bitcoin is trading in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,250.70, down 0.01% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,273.60, up 0.16% Germany's DAX at 24,237.30, up 0.67% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,955.58, up 0.33% France's CAC 40 at 7,801.09, up 1.02% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,351.05, up 1.00% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,901.19, up 0.60% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,639.00, up 0.90% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,516.83, up 0.37% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,498.95, down 0.08%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1589, down 0.46% GBP/USD at 1.3407, down 0.18% USD/JPY at 148.68, up 0.56% AUD/USD at 0.6471, down 0.96% USD/CAD at 1.3760, up 0.42% Dollar Index at 98.79, up 0.40%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.464%, up 0.22% Germany at 2.6940%, up 0.07% France at 3.403%, up 0.29% U.K. at 4.6620%, up 0.43% Japan at 1.566%, down 0.25%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $68.88, up 0.53%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $67.06, up 1.02%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,318.22, down 1.22%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $117,729.89, down 1.08% Ethereum at $3,429.90, up 8.20% XRP at $3.25, up 9.92% BNB at $716.34, up 3.20% Solana at $176.32, up 5.38%



